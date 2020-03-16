ASSAM, the Islamic ‘Think Tank’ You’ve Probably Never Heard of

INTELCASTER – ASSAM, or “Association of Justice Defenders Strategic Studies Center“. It’s a Turkish ‘think tank’ headed by Adnan Tanriverdi, a top-level advisor of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to the Jewish News Syndicate (yes, that’s a real name) and MEMRI (both revisionist zionist assets).

ASSAM, the organization’s websites state, is a Turkish-led Islamic Union that seeks to unite 60 Islamic nations in the Middle East and Africa as a response to the West’s imperialistic “crusades” in the regions.

“Islamic World Is Targeted By the Global Attack” – ASSAM

During a 2014 ASSAM presentation Tanriverdi explained “dimensions of the global attack on the Islamic world and necessary steps that must be taken to get the Islamic world out of this situation.” He said that crusades towards the Islamic world are continuing.

Below you can read ASSAM’s founding declaration and a rough translation of their website’s ‘about’ page.

The language in the documents is most certainly the reason why you have likely never heard the monostream media report about ASSAM. Tanriverdi’s think tank doesn’t seem to be a big fan of zionism.

It could also be theatrics of course, time will tell. It might be a new bogeyman in the making.

On the other hand, to uproot the de facto world government we may have to find allies that we’ve never really thought about. Again, time will tell.

ASSAM Foundation and Objectives

Translated with Google:

Empires broke up at the beginning of the last century. The nations within the empires were organized as guided statists by the winners of the First World War. Dependent states were sentenced to totalitarian regimes, although they thought they were free. Dictators were guarded and supported by guardian states.

Between the two world wars, the developed states of the west were ruled mostly by fascist dictators, and the Soviets and their affiliates by communist dictators.

After the Second World War, while the democratic systems were settled in the western states, based on the USA and the UK, Communism was adopted as the management system in Russia and its dependents.

The West formed the NATO bloc under the leadership of America against communism, and the Soviet Union led by Russia, the Warsaw Pact against raging capitalism.

The past hundred years have passed through the exploitation of countries that have not achieved their full independence as a result of clashing the two superpowers and the ideologies they represent, by promoting, developing and promoting the Armed Force.

After the Second World War, the League of Nations (January 10, 1920: April 18, 1946); The war was revised and reorganized by the winners and the United Nations (UN) Agency was established on October 24, 1945. Although its aim is shown as “ensuring justice and security, economic development and social equality to all countries internationally”, it is the winner of World War 2 and the permanent members of the UN Security Council (USA, UK, France, Russia, China) to protect their interests in the world and especially in the Islamic geography. It functioned as an established agency.

Israel, which was placed in Palestine as the outpost of the 27th Crusade after the Second World War, was supported by the eyes, ears and fists of the Christian World in the geography where it entered the heart of the Islamic Geography, and was protected by all the organizations under the control of the West, including the UN, with intense psychological action. It was intended to be forgotten that this small State was the West’s tongues, by showing the rule of the world as if it were under the control of Zionism and by giving an eye to the Islamic World.

At the end of the century, the Soviet Union, trying to keep Afghanistan under occupation, broke up and the socialist ideology collapsed.

At the beginning of this century, the unrivaled USA and NATO occupied Afghanistan and Iraq with the mission of “Clash of Civilizations” under the pretext of bringing freedom to the world, and the actual occupation costed a new scenario under the name of the Great Middle East Project. By declaring, it has led the Islamic world to social, political and economic turmoil and instability, starting from Tunisia, Egypt, Libya, Yemen and Syria. Russia, which has recovered, and China, which has strengthened its economy, have taken a more active role in the sovereignty fields left over them in the Islamic World, and in the alliance with the West behind the scenes, they have made the way to gain political and economic interest from the blood and tears shed by Islamic Countries.

Muslim States, which are members of the United Nations, whose number is sixty, are not able to get rid of the West’s guidance and their national governments per work, despite the geographical location of the world, sea and air transportation, with its important geostrategic value, and rich subterranean and aboveground resources that dominate the center of the three continents. Since they could not bring, they could not reach the power they deserved by alliance. When he could not have a common will, he waited for the international community to take action to get rid of all the troubles and atrocities brought to him, like the prisoner whose resources and possibilities were plundered, his wills were taken away, and he was a fan of his execution.

Turkey, together with the establishment of the Republic, to reach the level of developed nations, socio-cultural revolution with the acceptance of society is not possible without causing change; Since he sees the Islamic Religion, Islamic values ​​and the civilization he represents as a threat, he turned his face to the west and turned his back to Islamic States and Muslim Nations and alienated to the Islamic world, by showing the Western civilization as the ultimate goal. For a century, the government of the country, acting under Western guidance, doubted the Islamic States, was shown to the nation like this and always viewed these states with a threat perception. This view led to the formation of two diametrically opposed wills in the State (bureaucratic and political wills) and their constant conflict, the State wasting its power over the Nation. While the Armed Forces, which keep the political will in tutelage and control the bureaucratic authority, make the people angry with the reactionary reaction because of the reactionary reaction, they have made the Kurdish People question their loyalty to the State because of their secularist attitude.

Turkey’s leadership for the unity of Islamic countries, Turkey ‘d be able to lead the Islamic Countries

ASSAM Declaration

