Asteroid to pass closer to Earth than satellites on Tuesday, approx 1/10th LD

Four asteroids are set to whizz by Earth on Tuesday but one is going to come awful close.

Asteroids 2020 NZ, 2020 OE2, 2020 OY4, and 2020 OR4 will all be making their close approaches in less than 24 hours. However, one of them will be coming closer than the Earth’s satellite orbital ring and could pose a threat to satellites that has space agencies around the world all keeping their telescopes on a swivel.

2020 OY4 will come within 25,786 miles of Earth as it passes Earth on Tuesday which is about one-tenth the distance from Earth to the moon.

Orbital simulation specialist Tony Dunn Tweeted: “In a little under 24 hours from now, newly-discovered asteroid 2020 OY4 will pass closer to Earth than the satellites that brought us our @mlb baseball this weekend.”

In a little under 24 hours from now, newly-discovered asteroid 2020 OY4 will pass closer to Earth than the satellites that brought us our @mlb baseball this weekend.https://t.co/eZvpJwSvXN pic.twitter.com/TuPYKlXV6I — Tony Dunn (@tony873004) July 27, 2020

Could this go back to my original theory regarding the lockdowns in which I speculate that the lockdowns are not for COVID but rather for incoming asteroids?

