Astonishing Spike in Post-Vaccine Deaths Gets No Media Coverage as Over 2,000 Reported THIS WEEK Alone

Base Underground – by Megan Redshaw

Editor’s Commentary: Deaths reported from Covid-19 “vaccines” had their largest spike to date this week and it wasn’t even close. The total death count from the Covid injections jumped nearly 30% with 2,063 reported in a single week, bringing the total to 9,048.

This alarming development has not been reported by any major news outlets despite it being publicly available information. In fact, some publications are claiming it’s all a conspiracy theory that people are dying from the vaccines, never noting that the source of the data is the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) itself.

It gets worse. There is a concerted effort by government to prevent doctors and other medical professionals from reporting deaths and other adverse incidents to the VAERS database. In many hospitals they are discouraging not only staff but families of victims from reporting their situations. The CDC makes it as challenging as possible to find the portal through which to file a report and the reports themselves are the least user-friendly interface ever created. In other words, our government is trying to keep the numbers as low as possible.

Combine these facts with the reality that very few Americans are even aware that this data exists and that they should report incidents when they happen leads statistical experts to believe it represents 10% of adverse reactions at best. Some say it’s as low as 1%. That means we are likely approaching at least 100,000 Covid injection deaths and it could actually be approaching one million.

But the narrative coming out of Washington DC, mainstream media, Big Tech, academia, and those in the medical arena who are complicit is that the risks from the experimental “vaccines” is less than the risk from a disease that has a 99.93% recovery rate for those under the age of 40.

Here is Megan Redshaw’s write-up on the VAERS data as well as her weekly roundup of Covid-19 “vaccine” news:

Number of Deaths Reported After COVID Vaccines Jumps by More Than 2,000 in 1 Week, According to VAERS

VAERS data released today by the CDC showed a total of 438,441 reports of adverse events from all age groups following COVID vaccines, including 9,048 deaths and 41,015 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020 and July 2, 2021.

Data released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) included 9,049 reports of deaths, across all age groups, following COVID vaccines — an increase of more than 2,000 compared with the previous week. The data comes directly from reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

VAERS is the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed.

Every Friday, VAERS makes public all vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date, usually about a week prior to the release date.

Data released today show that between Dec. 14, 2020 and July 2, 2021, a total of 438,441 total adverse events were reported to VAERS, including 9,048 deaths — an increase of 2,063 over the previous week. There were 41,015 serious injury reported during the same time period — up 6,950 compared with last week.

In the U.S, 328.9 million COVID vaccine doses had been administered as of July 2. This includes: 134 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine, 182 million doses of Pfizer and 13 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID vaccine.

Of the 9,048 deaths reported as of July 2, 22% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination, 15% occurred within 24 hours and 37% occurred in people who became ill within 48 hours of being vaccinated.

This week’s data for 12- to 17-year-olds show:

This week’s total VAERS data, from Dec. 14, 2020 to July 2, 2021, for all age groups show:

Pfizer says boosters needed, U.S. federal health agencies, scientists disagree

As The Defender reported today, U.S. federal health agencies and the maker of one of the most popular COVID vaccines are publicly at odds over if or when fully vaccinated people will need a third “booster” dose.

Pfizer announced Thursday it will seek Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA in August for a third dose of its COVID vaccine. The drugmaker predicted those who have been fully vaccinated will need a booster shot within six to 12 months of receiving their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

But the U.S.Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) hours later issued a joint statement by the FDA and Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) saying, “Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time.”

The HHS statement did not explicitly mention Pfizer, but said “a science-based, rigorous process” headed by the CDC, FDA and the National Institutes of Health would determine when or whether boosters were necessary.

Pfizer’s assertions about the need for boosters contradict other research, and several experts pushed back against the claim.

“There’s really no indication for a third booster or a third dose of an mRNA vaccine, given the variants that we have circulating at this time,” Dr. Céline Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at Bellevue Hospital Center in New York, told the New York Times. “In fact, many of us question whether you will ever need boosters.”

The rest is here: https://basedunderground.com/2021/07/09/astonishing-spike-in-post-vaccine-deaths-gets-no-media-coverage-as-over-2000-reported-this-week-alone/