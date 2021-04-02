AstraZeneca Changes Its COVID-19 Vaccine Name From CoviShield To Vaxzevria Due To Blood Clots Controversy

AstraZeneca has rebranded and changed the name of its COVID-19 vaccine from CoviShield to Vaxzevria. The move is because the company is struggling to convince people that the vaccine is safe amidst the controversy that AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is causing blood clots.

AstraZeneca has been struggling a lot to assure the public that its vaccine is safe. The name change doesn’t involve any alteration to the actual drug.

The firm said, its packaging and labelling may look different but medical workers should be aware of rebranding.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) signed off on the new name after the company sought approval from the EU regulator for the change.

Covishield Covid-19 vaccine will retain its current branding.

Covishield Covid-19 vaccine is based on same formula and made in collaboration with the Serum in institute of India.

The European Union had called for an Emergency Vaccine Summit after more than 8 European nations decided to stop using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to serious blood clot incidents reported in many countries.

This suspension is temporary. Pharma firm and EU health officials maintained that jab is safe and not associated with adverse effects or medical episodes leading to deaths.

However, the list of countries limiting the AstraZeneca vaccine is growing.

Canada also placed restrictions on use of AstraZeneca on Monday and said this jab will not be administered to people younger than 55.

Meanwhile, American Federal health officials accused AstraZeneca of including “outdated information” and providing misleading data in touting the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine in a U.S. study.

This also hit AstraZeneca badly.

The company said, it was working to verify and update findings of the trial. AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine has not been approved for emergency use in US yet.

European countries seem to be sceptical of AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine despite reassurance from governments and medical bodies.

Recently, Germany has reported 31 cases of blood clots in the brain from AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The cases are associated with CSVT or sinus vein thrombosis as per the German regulator and 19 out of 31 cases are linked to thrombocytopenia or blood platelet deficiency.

Only 32% Germans and a merely 23% French people think that vaccine is safe as per a poll released on Monday by YouGov.

As reported by GreatGameIndia, the Chief Norwegian Investigator and Physician Pal Andre Holme who examined the three hospitalized health workers confirmed that it was indeed the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine which caused the rare blood clots due to unexpected immune reaction.

