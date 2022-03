At Least 10 Killed, Over 20 Injured as 2 Bombs Explode Near Hotel in Yemen’s Sanaa – Source

CAIRO (Sputnik) – At least 10 people were killed and over 20 were injured when two bombs exploded near a hotel in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Monday, a source in the local authorities said.

“More than 10 people were killed, more than 20 were injured when two bombs exploded in front of a hotel … in Sanaa,” the source said.

