At least 5 dead after massive 70+ vehicle pileup on icy Texas highway





Feb 11, 2021

At least five people are dead after more than 70 vehicles were involved in a massive ice-related pileup Thursday morning on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Aerial footage showed the extent of the damage after a series of icy collisions, including multiple semi-trucks, were caught in the wreckage. Video at the scene showed dozens of smashed cars and trucks, some literally piled on top of one another on a wet roadway.

Fort Worth Fire officials said there were numerous injuries due to the pileups and first responders were checking on people in each vehicle involved.