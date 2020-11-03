At least two dead and 15 injured in Austrian terror attack

Daily Mail

At least two people have been killed and 15 others injured in six gun attacks and a reported ‘suicide bomb explosion’ near a synagogue in Vienna on the city’s final night before coronavirus lockdown.

A huge manhunt is currently underway for multiple attackers armed with rifles following the horrific shootings, with the first near the synagogue reported at 8pm local time.

One attacker is thought to have ‘blown themselves up’ during the rampage with another arrested and one shot dead by police. A police officer is also thought to have been shot and seriously injured. Vienna mayor Michael Ludwig said 15 people were admitted to hospital, seven with serious injuries.

The rampage comes on the last evening before Austria goes into lockdown, with bars and restaurants in the country closed from midnight tonight and people flocking to enjoy one last night of freedom.

Shocking footage showing a man carrying an assault rifle and sprinting through the streets of Vienna and firing off shots was shared on social media, shortly after reports of the attack. More distressing footage appears to show the moment a man is shot by an attacker.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told Austrian broadcaster ORF: ‘It appears to have been a terror attack.’

He added that the perpetrators are on the loose and ‘heavily armed and dangerous’ and the army had been asked to guard key locations in the city to allow police officers to pursue the attackers

‘We have brought several special forces units together that are now searching for the presumed terrorists. I am therefore not limiting it to an area of Vienna because these are mobile perpetrators,’ Nehammer said, urging the public to stay indoors until the all-clear is given.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described the shootings as a ‘hideous terrorist attack’. He tweeted: ‘We are currently going through difficult times in our republic. I would like to thank all the emergency services who risk their lives, especially today for our safety.

‘Our police will take decisive action against the perpetrators of this hideous terrorist attack. I am glad that our police officers have already been able to eliminate a perpetrator. We will never allow ourselves to be intimidated by terrorism and will fight these attacks resolutely by all means.’

‘One of the perpetrators was neutralised, but several perpetrators appear to still be on the loose,’ he said. ‘They seem to also, as far as we know, be very well equipped, with automatic weapons. So they were very well prepared. It’s definitely a terror attack.’

See the pics and read the rest here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8906871/Shots-fired-near-synagogue-Vienna-police-say-major-operation-underway.html