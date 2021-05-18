Posted: May 18, 2021 Categories: Videos At the Dallas 7-Eleven https://twitter.com/DCHHS/status/1393410271490809856 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “At the Dallas 7-Eleven”
The commenters are a bunch of sheeple. So sad.
Thank you for your service?
Are you kidding me? You’re thanking them for injecting you with poison.
Unfrigginbelievable……
Stupidity abounds.
Yeah. And this whole thing was disgusting. Quite sanitary, too, don’t you think?!! Oh well, I guess 7/11 has plenty of handy-wipes near by.
I wonder if soldier boy will get a promotion into the higher levels of the corporation. Such an obedient servant.
.