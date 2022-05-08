“At the End of the Day, We are at War… We Are at War with Russia” Democrat Lawmaker Confirms Biden Regime Has Entered a War with Nuclear-Armed Russia

In case you were not paying attention, the Biden regime is going to get us all killed.

As reported on Friday, US intelligence, under the direction of Joe Biden’s handlers, helped Ukraine sink the Russian flagship, the Moskva, in the Black Sea.

Then Biden insiders leaked the news to The New York Times and NBC News who gladly reported the news.

But that was not all.

The New York Times also reported that the US shared intelligence with Ukraine that led to the targeted killing of senior Russian military leaders.

On Friday Joe Biden announced ANOTHER $150 million in military aid to Ukraine. The Biden regime has committed at least $4.5 billion to Ukraine since coming into office.

On Friday, Democrat lawmaker Seth Moulton announced the US was already at war with Russia.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA): I support it because it’s the right thing to do for Ukraine. I mean obviously, there’s a lot of politics involved and there will be domestic debates here at home about the policies and what not. But at the end of the day we got to realize we’re at war. We’re not just at war to support the Ukrainians, we’re fundamentally at war, although it’s through proxy, with Russia. And it’s important that we win.

