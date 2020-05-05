May 1, 2020
In this informative video, Patriot Nurse discusses the unfolding events in the United States as various states open back up, whilst some others are pushing ever more draconian restrictions and violations of the citizens’ rights. Are there REAL solutions or simply trade-offs? With nearly 1/4 people unemployed, the narrative has shifted to an unsustainable level of hardship being demanded of the American people. Enough is Enough
2 thoughts on “At What Cost and To What End? The Lunacy of Further Lockdown”
Many made billions of dollars from shorting stocks, those should be strung up.
Some introspection after a long hard look in the mirror would give herself answers if she didn’t defend her people with rabid vitriol.