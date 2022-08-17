ATF agent caught taking photos of gun-buyer personal info — insists she’s definitely NOT ‘creating a registry’

Glenn Beck

Black Metal Firearms owner David Nagel originally recorded on video an ATF inspector taking pictures of his company’s documents to show what the gun industry is up against in the current political climate, but what he caught on camera has now gone viral.

Nagel joined Glenn Beck on the radio program to reveal exactly what happened the day he captured the shocking video, the threats made by that ATF inspector against his regular customers, and the insults she hurled toward all gun owners.

According to Nagel, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Industry Operations Inspector Pamela Scott began conducting a routine review, but things quickly went sideways when she started taking photos of the shop’s detailed sales records — including the identities of every gun buyer.

Nagel said he confronted Scott and even asked if she was “creating a registry,” by collecting the personal information of his customers.

“No, that would be illegal,” she allegedly answered.

That’s when Nagel decided it was time to capture Scott’s actions on video.

“We had quite a bit of recording,” he told Glenn. “But a lot of it, we were not able to share because there was personal information visible in it, you know, contact numbers and things of that sort. So, we didn’t want to put [all of the video] on blast.”

The little bit he did “blast” out on Instagram garnered tens of thousands of views and received a wide range of both outrage and support.

Nagel went on to explain how Scott responded when he told her his customers would not be comfortable with her collecting their information.

“She said, ‘well, it sounds like your customers are just being paranoid. Maybe I should look into them a little bit more.’ Which I thought was really creepy,” Nagel said.

“That’s a threat,” Glenn stated.

“And she said, ‘you have a few gun nuts in there.’ And I politely corrected her. I prefer gun enthusiasts. And she said, ‘no, they’re nuts,'” Nagel told Glenn. “That was a kind of backhanded way of describing the average American. Because, if we’re all nuts, then what are you governing us for?”

Watch the video clip below to catch more of the conversation. Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.

Glenn Beck