ATF Determines That The Rare Breed FRT-15 Trigger is A Machine Gun

Ammoland – by John Crump

ORLANDO, FL –-(Ammoland.com)- Rare Breed Triggers received a letter from the Tampa branch of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) stating its FRT-15 trigger is a machine gun.

The Rare Breed Triggers FRT-15 is a force reset trigger. When a trigger is pulled, the FRT-15 trigger’s sear forces the trigger to reset. The trigger dramatically speeds up the rate of fire of an AR15 style of firearm. A machinegun is a gun that fires more than one bullet with a single function of the trigger. The shooter has to pull the trigger for every round that is fired, the company correctly believes that the FRT-15 trigger is not a machine gun. But much like the bump stocks, the ATF disagreed with the company’s assertion.

From Rare Breed Triggers current lawsuit:

23. In other words, ATF may promulgate and enforce rules under this section of the United States Code, but ATF has no authority to change the Code or the Code’s definition of what constitutes a “machinegun”.

Rare Breed Trigger LLC did not submit a trigger to the ATF for an opinion letter, the company relied on the legal opinions of attorneys and experts outside of the ATF. The company has several videos on its website with these experts explaining why the Rare Breed FRT-15 trigger is not a machine gun. Even if the company had an opinion letter from the ATF, it could have just reversed its decision much as it did with bump stocks.

