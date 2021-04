ATF Director – WACO David Chipman

The Biden administration is expected to nominate David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at the gun control group Giffords to be ATF director.

Biden’s pick for head of ATF was in charge at WACO.

A literal terrorist in charge of the ATF.

Chipman lied about helicopters being shot down by the Branch Davidian’s with 50 cals they never had , and I’m sure plenty of other lies and treasonous acts.