Atilis Gym Reopens In Defiance Of Stay-At-Home Order Day After Shut Down By Health Department Due To Plumbing Issue

BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) – A South Jersey gym has once again reopened in defiance of the governor’s shutdown order, a day after the health department shut down the gym due to a plumbing issue. The owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr were also given a citation from the Department of Public Health.

The owners told Eyewitness News their bathrooms flooded Wednesday after their toilets were clogged by paper towels. Something they say seems suspicious.

Officials posted the notice of closure on the gym doors overnight.

The gym first opened Monday, defying Gov. Phil Murphy’s order. The owners have already been cited several times, along with some of the members.

But the owners say that won’t stop them, and they will continue to reopen and face the consequences.

