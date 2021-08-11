Atlanta mother files complaint against elementary school after principal segregated students based on race

An Atlanta mother filed a federal complaint against her daughter’s elementary school after learning the school segregates the children based on race. According to the Atlanta Black Star, Kila Posey filed the complaint with the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights.

Posey claims the principal at Mary Lin elementary school has introduced a racial segregation policy, causing great concern to students and parents. “We’ve lost sleep like trying to figure out why would a person do this,” Posey told local TV news station WSB. She and her attorney believe the racial segregation policy directly violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The principal who allegedly put this practice into place is Sharyn Briscoe. Posey immediately protested the policy. “First, it was just disbelief that I was having this conversation in 2020 with a person that looks just like me — a Black woman,” Posey said. “It’s segregating classrooms. You cannot segregate classrooms. You can’t do it.”

Posey discovered the racial segregation policy by accident when inquiring about switching her daughter into another classroom. When the principal denied the transfer request, the reason stated was that the requested classroom was not for black children.

“She said that’s not one of the Black classes, and I immediately said, ‘What does that mean?’ I was confused. I asked for more clarification. I was like, ‘We have those in the school?’ And she proceeded to say, ‘Yes. I have decided that I’m going to place all of the Black students in two classes,'” Posey said.

Posey wants the principal and complicit administrators to be removed for their part in enacting this racial segregation policy. The US Department of Education is currently investigating the issue.

