Atlanta PD Fatally Shoot Black Man in the Back

TMZ

A 27-year-old African-American man was shot in the back and killed by Atlanta police Friday night, after someone complained he was sleeping in his car at a Wendy’s drive-thru.

TMZ obtained video of what went down around 10:30 PM … cops got a call that the car in which the man was sleeping was blocking other cars in line. The other customers could still pick up their food … they just had to go around him to the window.

Rayshard Brooks under arrest — after they say he failed field sobriety testing. In the video, you can see the officers wrestling with Rayshard on the ground for nearly 30 seconds. Large group gathering after officer-involved shooting at Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta; few details confirmed pic.twitter.com/EZg6EuYHgW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 13, 2020 According to the police report, 2 officers tried placingunder arrest — after they say he failed field sobriety testing. In the video, you can see the officers wrestling with Rayshard on the ground for nearly 30 seconds.

When Rayshard stood up, cops say he had taken a taser from one of the officers — the other cop opened fire with his taser, and Rayshard started running away. Both cops started chasing him from behind … and within seconds 3 shots were fired at Rayhsard.

He was taken to a hospital where he died during surgery.

Additional details surrounding the shooting are unclear. The GBI said one of the APD officers suffered minor injuries … he was treated at the hospital and released.

Several bystanders witnessed the incident and were enraged and yelled at the cops moments after the shooting.