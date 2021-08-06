Posted: August 6, 2021 Categories: Videos Atlantic Shutdown Confirmed, X-Ray Rings, New Planets | S0 News Aug.6.2021 Suspicious0bservers Aug 6, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
4 thoughts on “Atlantic Shutdown Confirmed, X-Ray Rings, New Planets | S0 News Aug.6.2021”
a bit of advice, do not rely solely on electricity and secure a water source
amen to that
When I bought my property back over 23 years ago , I made sure there was a good underground source of water
Ive had it tested , and used to be sure
now as far as electricity , i can mostly get by without it ..but i do have short term back up in the form of a generator , that is until the gas or propane is withheld from domestic use in the war thats coming
If you are able to, get a wood burning stove before they become unavailable or cost a fortune
Did that 23 years ago ..I’m in the Refractory business so if I need to I’ll build my own
I just helped a coworker install a new one in his house recently
Both talking about how they are trying to push us out of heating our homes this way
All the regulatory bull crap sounds almost like all the bull crap surrounding this so called “ virus” and the lie of a “vaccine” made for a virus that’s not even existing or lack of proof thereof
No matter the outcome
If they want my wood burner or my arm
They are going to have to bleed for it