4 thoughts on “Atlantic Shutdown Confirmed, X-Ray Rings, New Planets | S0 News Aug.6.2021

    1. amen to that
      When I bought my property back over 23 years ago , I made sure there was a good underground source of water
      Ive had it tested , and used to be sure
      now as far as electricity , i can mostly get by without it ..but i do have short term back up in the form of a generator , that is until the gas or propane is withheld from domestic use in the war thats coming

      Reply

        1. Did that 23 years ago ..I’m in the Refractory business so if I need to I’ll build my own
          I just helped a coworker install a new one in his house recently
          Both talking about how they are trying to push us out of heating our homes this way
          All the regulatory bull crap sounds almost like all the bull crap surrounding this so called “ virus” and the lie of a “vaccine” made for a virus that’s not even existing or lack of proof thereof
          No matter the outcome
          If they want my wood burner or my arm
          They are going to have to bleed for it

          Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*