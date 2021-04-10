Attorney Leigh Dundas Speaks At Orange County Board Meeting

Human rights attorney Leigh Dundas speaks at the Orange County, California Board of Supervisors meeting, April 2021. She addresses the covid19 vaccine, informed consent and many other topics in 3 minutes. Links to her social media and website are below.

Before speakers were called inside they were prepped by Leigh Dundas, using a similar megaphone to the one she had at the Capitol on Jan 6th. She wanted them to call out Dr Chau & Dr Mijares by name & to know OCBE was not the enemy. Invited media stood off to the side & watched. pic.twitter.com/bLLE7gIChY — InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) April 9, 2021

Here’s a bit of very important history. In case you didn’t know, Leigh Dundas is the reason that the Orange County, California mask order was repealed last year.

The best, and most classic speech against the mask order, was in OC when Dundas read the OC health officer Dr. Nichole Quick, MD’s home address & boyfriends name, at the board of supervisors meeting. Then a bunch of people exercised their God-given 1st Amendment protected rights and protested outside her house. Dr. Quick quit the next day and the order was lifted. EPIC.

The 1-2 punch was at that same meeting, her sidekick Ms. Brown who sternly warned “WE’VE ALREADY USED OUR FIRST AMENDNENT, DON’T MAKE US USE THE 2ND!” 😅🤣😂😮😲

Law enforcement and media both claimed that threats were allegedly made against Quick, but that’s not true. If it had been an actual threat then the person making the threat would have been immediately arrested, jailed and charged with making threats and probably with terrorism. But none of this occurred, because simply exercising free speech does not in any way constitute a threat.

Why these 2 women aren’t famous worldwide is one of the greatest shames of this scamdemic, in my opinion. That is how highly I think of them both. Excuse my French but they have more balls than most of the men in this country.

Here is Dundas recent speech posted on instagram:

