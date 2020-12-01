Attorney Lin Wood Says President Trump Should Take Action to Correct Controversial Election Results

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The We The People Convention published a full page ad in the Washington Times on Tuesday calling on President Donald Trump to take extreme actions to correct controversial election results. Wood even suggested President Trump hold a new election if the US Courts and Congress do not follow the US Constitution.

Attorney Lin Wood tweeted this out today.

“Our country is headed to civil war. A war created by 3rd party bad actors for their benefit – not for We The People. Communist China is leading the nefarious efforts to take away our freedom. @realDonaldTrump should declare martial law.”

This was posted in the Washington Times this week.

