Attorney Lin Wood Says President Trump Should Take Action to Correct Controversial Election Results

The We The People Convention published a full page ad in the Washington Times on Tuesday calling on President Donald Trump to take extreme actions to correct controversial election results. Wood even suggested President Trump hold a new election if the US Courts and Congress do not follow the US Constitution.

Attorney Lin Wood tweeted this out today.

“Our country is headed to civil war. A war created by 3rd party bad actors for their benefit – not for We The People.

Communist China is leading the nefarious efforts to take away our freedom.

@realDonaldTrump should declare martial law.”

This was posted in the Washington Times this week.

  1. “…Trump is a Freemason. Communism and Zionism are the two pincers of Freemasonry. Freemasonry is the instrument of Organized Jewry, which is controlled by the Rothschilds. … Trump is in favor of mass vaccinations. He allowed Bill Gates and Fauci to commit this atrocity. … Trump supports what Israel is doing to Palestinians, what Saudis are doing to Yemenese. He menaces Iran on Israel’s behalf. This is our defense against tyranny?”
    — Henry Makow

    1. Yep that’s direct and true, let’s not forget about his patents in China. It is all a global shyster game, but they have gone too far.

*