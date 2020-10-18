Attorneys for Whitmer-kidnapping plotter claims FBI informant PUSHED others to act

NOQ Report – by Scott Boyd

Early court proceedings have begun in the cases against the six men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Mainstream media is covering every nuance as best they can since this is being spun by Democrats as a way to blame President Trump for extremism. But one important detail from the bond hearings has been buried or altogether omitted from reporting. It’s the type of detail that has conspiracy theorists asking more questions.

Deep within a story from the Detroit Free Press is a potential bombshell if it pans out as true.

Defense attorneys for the guys accused of plotting to kidnap the governor of Michigan say "one of the most active leaders" was an FBI informant who "pushed" the rest of the group to engage in a "crackpot" scheme https://t.co/gtn0LooHDP — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 13, 2020

Defense lawyers contend that there was no probable cause to arrest and charge the suspect, arguing, among other things, that the suspects had no operational plan to do anything, were engaged in all legal activities — including talking in encrypted group chats and practicing military exercises with lawfully owned guns — and that it was the informants and undercover agents who “pushed” others to do illegal things.

“One of the most active leaders was your informant,” Graham said.

As defense attorney Scott Graham points out, the FBI informant who wore wires to meetings with the militia may have been more than an undercover observer. He was one of the most active leaders of the group pushing the rest of them to follow through with their criminal plans. Clearly, Graham is promoting a narrative of entrapment, but the underlying sentiment here is much more important to all Americans. Was the FBI trying to egg on a domestic terrorist attack as a false flag maneuver? If so, what could be their motivation?

