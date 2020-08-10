August Auction for From the Trenches

Galen, ‘Ol Stewbum, Swifty Lomax, Mark Schumacher, and Mary are sponsoring an auction to raise funds for From the Trenches World Report.
This way, the Trenchers will get what they want and the Trenches will be supported.
All auctions will end on Friday, August 14th at noon, Pacific Time.
The winning bidder can either donate via PayPal or mail the donation to Henry Shivley, P.O. Box 964, Chiloquin, Oregon 97624.
Make sure you include your current mailing address so that the prizes can go out as soon as possible.
Thank you to Galen, ‘Ol Stewbum, Swifty Lomax, Mark Schumacher, and Mary for the donations and to all who participate.
Good luck and have fun!
-
-
-
-
Collectable One Ounce Silver Round
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
-
Ending:
4 days
-
-
- Donated by Galen
-
-
-
-
Bill of Rights Flag
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
-
Ending:
4 days
-
-
- Donated by 'Ol Stewbum
-
-
-
-
No Mask T-Shirt
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
-
Ending:
4 days
-
-
- Donated by Swifty Lomax
-
-
-
-
Tactical Pen Multitool Survival Gadget
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
-
Ending:
4 days
-
-
- Donated by Mark Schumacher
-
-
-
-
The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
-
Ending:
4 days
-
-
- Donated by Mary
-
-
-
-
Treason
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
-
Ending:
4 days
-
-
- Donated by Mary
-
-
-
-
Theft Of A Nation
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
-
Ending:
4 days
-
-
- Donated by Mary