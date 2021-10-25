Aussie Cossack Arrested By NSW Police State





steve rutherford

Oct 8, 2021

Aussie Cossack the freedom fighter against the insane Covid Restrictions that these Police States are enforcing has been arrested in his own home at night under the guise of a minor Covid Breach It is clear he has become the latest POLITICAL PRISONER in NSW THE WORLD IS WATCHING WHAT IS HAPPENING IN AUSTRALIA RIGHT NOW! THIS MADNESS MUST STOP!!! FREE AUSSIE COSSACK