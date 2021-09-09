September 6th, 2021.
An Australian man, who seems to be having a mental breakdown, is demanding to be let out only to be told to get back inside or face being gassed.
The man who uploaded the video claims to be vaccinated and has tested negative 9 times and he is still stuck inside his hotel room.
One thought on “Aussie Guy Loses His Shit after 300 Hours of Covid Concentration Camp, Guard Threatens to Gas Him”
They are parading Australia out in front of the world. The brand of communism is turning into the cruel variety, with various forms of torture. How the Aussies respond is sooooo important, if they are to kill the tyranny. Disarmed does not mean disarmed of everything. I believe in them and am wanting their strength to rise and fight: continental disruption. Yes, it’s happening everywhere but in different degrees. Line in the sand is disappearing after sooooo many crossings. Strength and courage to us all, and thank you Henry, for DEMANDING the opening of freedom’s door.
