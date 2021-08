AUSSIE TRUCKIES BLOCKADE: Shut down M1 highway





Aug 29, 2021

One truckie said they want an end to the lockdowns.

“(We want) people to go back to work, kids go back to school … we’ve had enough of it,” the driver, known only as Brock, said.

“It’s all about choice at the end of the day,” he said.

“If you don’t want to get the V***, don’t. If you do want it to get it, get it. But don’t keep locking up people.”

A separate group of truckies are planning a protest for tomorrow.