Australia: Elderly man collapses to the ground after being arrested for ‘failing to wear a face mask’ while walking in a park – as his desperate partner screams for help

Daily Mail

A man is demanding answers after sharing distressing footage of his elderly dad collapsing and suffering spasms as he’s arrested for failing to wear a face mask in public.

The stomach-churning incident was filmed on Monday morning in Brisbane’s Botanic Gardens after Queensland’s lockdown was extended to stem the spread of Covid in the community.

According to the man’s son, who shared the footage online, he suffers from a medical condition which causes him breathing difficulties and heart problems.

uring the arrest, he fell to the floor and started to spasm, gasping for air and flailing as he tried to reach for his backpack – which contained his medication.

Police confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that an ambulance was called and paramedics ‘did not identify a medical issue’, but that he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The distressing scenes were filmed by the man’s partner and left his son feeling rattled and helpless when he was eventually notified.

See the video and read the rest here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9854585/Coronavirus-Australia-Elderly-QLD-man-collapses-hes-arrested-not-wearing-face-mask.html