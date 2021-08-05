Posted: August 5, 2021 Categories: Videos Australia enforcing the COVID lockdown in Sydney. Soldiers go door to door. Helicopters fly above. Apocalyptic clips Aug 5, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Australia enforcing the COVID lockdown in Sydney. Soldiers go door to door. Helicopters fly above.”
Those words: “Mommy, I’m scared,” rip through the heart and make it want to kill.
.
This past year should have taught us who amongst us would have complied during 1930’s Germany