Posted: October 3, 2021
Australia: "If you don't get the vaccine you can't work, it's that simple."
One thought on “Australia: “If you don’t get the vaccine you can’t work, it’s that simple.””
Arghh… This guy, this guy… there are no adequate adjectives to fully describe his demonry. And that’s a fancy new term he uses: “Vaccinated Economy.” You wanna make money, maybe feed your family? Then join the jabbed side. And he doesn’t want to hear any “lectures on freedom.” This is a next-level demon, attempting to come out strong and uncompromising, and virtue signaling that this is for the good.
The hammer is pounding and the sickle is sharpened. The culling is here. The people of Australia have reached out to the world for help. I can’t think of a direct way to do that except to encourage them to fight brave and vow to do the same myself.
