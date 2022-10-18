Australia Is Now Offering to Pay for Your Funeral if the Forced COVID Jab Kills You

COVID vaccine shots were mandatory in Australia. If you didn’t get the shot, you didn’t work.

The Australian government is now paying for your funeral if the COVID vaccine kills you.

Now nice is that?

The Services Australia website now has instructions and forms for family members to fill out if the forced experimental COVID Vaccines kill someone in your family.

What proof you need

Before you can claim, you need to get your doctor to complete a COVID-19 vaccine claims scheme medical report. You need this as proof when you submit the claim. We need your doctor’s responses to help us assess your claim. You need to provide the following documents with your claim: the deceased’s death certificate or medical cause of death certificate

proof that you’re acting on behalf of the deceased

proof of any funeral costs and who paid, like receipts

proof of any amounts you got or will get from third parties, like funeral insurance

proof of the deceased’s partner and children dependent on the earnings of the deceased at the time of death, if applicable. How to calculate payments and funeral costs

You need to show your actual costs for the funeral. Remember to deduct any amounts you got or will get from third parties.

Mondaq has more on the Australian vaccine death payment plan.

You can even file your claim online. How convenient!

Most of us will undergo our vaccination and only experience minor side effects. But what happens if you suffer a moderate to a significant reaction that requires treatment? WHAT IS THE COVID-19 VACCINE CLAIMS SCHEME?

The Australian Government has developed a claims scheme that can be accessed by people who have suffered a moderate to significant impact following an adverse reaction to vaccination for COVID-19. The scheme currently only covers claims from the three vaccines that are approved for use in Australia by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (“TGA”): Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca);

Comirnaty (Pfizer); and

Spikevax (Moderna).

The vaccines covered by the scheme may change in the future. One of the fantastic things about the scheme is that you can make a claim online seeking reimbursement for expenses or compensation for your injury without the need to involve a lawyer or commence formal legal proceedings.

