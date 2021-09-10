Australian Health Official Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: “We Will Be Looking at What Contact Tracing Looks Like in the New World Order”

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

An Australian health official caused quite a stir when she admitted Covid contact tracing is part of the “New World Order.”

Dr. Kerry Chant, Australia’s public health chief this week said the quiet part out loud during a press conference.

“We will be looking at what contact tracing looks like in the New World Order…yes it will be pubs and clubs and other things if we have a positive case there,” Dr. Chant said.

VIDEO:

New World Order????? Listen… we've been told! Was this an accidental mention? New World Order… pic.twitter.com/lhBx9fwgNp — rebecca welland (@welland01) September 9, 2021

The video clip of Dr. Chant talking about the “New World Order” went viral on social media and of course the ‘fact-checkers’ sprung into action to ‘correct the record.’

Twitter immediately ‘fact-checked’ the trending term “New World Order” and said: “Unfounded claims about the “New World Order” conspiracy theory are shared after an Australian governmental official used the expression during a press conference on Thursday.”

