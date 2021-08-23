Video messages from Australian truck drivers have surfaced in some of the alternative social media sites in recent days stating that they are going to take their country back, by going on strike and creating a blockade that will choke the supply chain.
They are warning Australians to prepare, and stock up on food and basic necessities while they do this. They claim to have widespread support among “truckies” and also among military veterans.
They recently had a “snap” protest in Sydney where dozens of trucks spanning miles lined up blowing their horns in a sign of solidarity against tyranny.
I have put together a video report with messages from various truck drivers, as well as footage from the “snap protest” in Sydney.
WARNING! This video contains very graphic “trucker” language.
7 thoughts on “Australian Truckers Warn Citizens to Stock Up on Food as They Prepare to Take Over the Country”
Power to the people!!!!
This just in: fda approved vaxx
Yeah, Phizer. “Clearing path for more mandates.”
Most of the entire planet hate these people in “govt.”, they are out numbered, and in for a heck of a beating!
oh goodie, now people can feel good about taking the booster
I think it’s time to buy stock in funeral homes 🙂
here come the mandates LOL
Here is an interesting post part of which is about how Pfizer (and likely also Moderna) are coercing govts. into forcing these mRNA “vaccines” on their populations for huge profits:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-killer-vaccine-worldwide-7-9-billion-people/5749363
DO NOT COMPLY!
WARNING, IT WILL BE AN ‘AUSTRALIAN’ EXPERIENCE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ltar15U55KKy/
Song to all my truck-driver-brother-loves. You know who you are:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNqv85coyTw
