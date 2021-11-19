Austria will introduce a full lockdown that could last for three weeks on Monday in an attempt to tackle a new wave of Covid-19 infections. The government has also ordered the entire population to get vaccinated from February 1.
On Friday, conservative Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told a news conference that a complete lockdown of the nation would begin on Monday and last for an initial 10 days.
He stated that the restrictions could be extended if infection rates did not start to fall, but he insisted the lockdown would not exceed 20 days.
The measures concern the entire Austrian population. The government has already imposed a partial lockdown on the unvaccinated in an effort to reduce hospitalization rates amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.
When the full lockdown ends, restrictions will remain in place for the unvaccinated.
Schallenberg’s announcement came after a meeting of nine state governors, two of whom had already vowed to introduce full lockdowns in their regions on Monday, in the western province of Tyrol.
The chancellor also announced that vaccinations would be mandatory from February 1. “We haven’t been able to convince enough people to vaccinate. For too long, I and others have assumed that you can convince people to get vaccinated,” he added, giving his rationale for the mandate.
Schallenberg said he lamented the political forces, radical opposition, and fake news fighting against vaccination.
Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in western Europe, with only 65% inoculated against the deadly virus according to data from Johns Hopkins university.
Infection rates are almost among the highest on the continent. The seven-day incidence rate stands at 971.5 per 100,000 people.
https://www.rt.com/news/540714-austria-lockdown-for-everyone/
4 thoughts on “Austria imposes compulsory vaccination from February 1 & nationwide lockdown starting Monday”
So Austria shows itself as the first country to go distance with this “Mandatory ‘Vax’ For All” b.s. This FORCE, this TYRANNY. What will the Austrian people do? They’re not totally disarmed. A little over 2 months to go ’till their February deadline. A lot can happen between now and then. The PTB are using that 2 month window to test the waters, see what will come about from such cruel decree.
I want to say that I believe in humanity. That we won’t take it. We’ll fight for freedom. I believe in humanity.
Austrian Police, Army Reportedly Refusing to Enforce ‘Health Dictatorship’, Will March in Protest Against It:
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/austrian-police-refuse-to-enforce-health-dictatorship-report/
And when they see protest doesn’t work…….?
So, if they’ve come to realize they’ve been serving an evil master, are they forever condemned for having done so? Or, if they mean it and refuse paycheck, are they welcomed into the resistance? I wonder because we’re seeing this in many countries, where police and military are standing with the people. Forever condemned or able to redeem themselves? Maybe it’s just about each individual, as usual.
