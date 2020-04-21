Apr 20, 2020
Authorities filled a skate park in Venice Beach with sand to deter people from gathering there amid coronavirus-related restrictions. Although the park had been closed, groups were continuing to gather at the park, disregarding social distancing. https://abcn.ws/2Vmm4Zr
2 thoughts on “Authorities fill skate park in Venice Beach with sand to prevent gatherings amid COVID-19”
Where are the snipers?
Peoples’ rebuttal to the JOY-KILLERS:
California Locals Turn Skate Park Into Dirt Bike Course After Gov’t Fills It With Sand To Force ‘Social Distancing’:
https://www.mrctv.org/blog/california-locals-turn-skate-park-dirt-bike-course-after-govt-fills-it-sand-force-social
🙂
