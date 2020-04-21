Authorities fill skate park in Venice Beach with sand to prevent gatherings amid COVID-19


ABC News
Apr 20, 2020
Authorities filled a skate park in Venice Beach with sand to deter people from gathering there amid coronavirus-related restrictions. Although the park had been closed, groups were continuing to gather at the park, disregarding social distancing. https://abcn.ws/2Vmm4Zr

