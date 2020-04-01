Automakers Are About to Give an Inkling of the Sales Collapse Ahead

A year that started off well for the U.S. auto market, with only a subtle down shift expected following years of strong demand, is suddenly shaping up to be a disaster.

The coronavirus pandemic has disturbed the virtuous blend of lofty consumer confidence and low interest rates that buoyed sales in January, February and even early March. Analysts are now all over the map for how low sales will go, with virtually no one expecting a speedy recovery.

“The whole world is turned upside down right now,” said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights for market researcher Edmunds, which sees the industry’s annualized selling rate slowing to 11.9 million in March. That would be the worst reading since the 2011 tsunami that hit Japan and interrupted shipments of cars and components for months.

April is normally one of the better months of the year for auto sales, with the spring selling season bringing car buyers out of their winter torpor. But 2020 will be different. Ford Motor Co. is expected to report the biggest first-quarter decline among the traditional Detroit-area automakers, followed by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and General Motors Co. Numbers being released Wednesday are expected to be far weaker in the following months.

“There are basically no U.S. auto sales right now,” Adam Jonas, an analyst with Morgan Stanley, wrote in a March 27 report. “Investors have fully embraced the reality that the U.S. auto industry may be shut down for one or two full months. We’re now being asked to run scenarios of six-month or nine-month shutdowns.”

