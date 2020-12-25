This year I am not sending Christmas cards. Instead I have played Ave Maria on my flute and recorded it just for you! Sit back and enjoy. Merry Christmas.
Posted: December 24, 2020
Categories: Music
This year I am not sending Christmas cards. Instead I have played Ave Maria on my flute and recorded it just for you! Sit back and enjoy. Merry Christmas.
5 thoughts on “Ave Maria”
You little devil. This made me laugh so hard. Great medicine for the soul.
🙂
ROTHFMAO
Seems like you had a few already…! Ha ha Nice though…
Mary, I’ll pitch in for lessons if you’re serious about becoming an adequate flutist. LOL
I would love some faith… just me.