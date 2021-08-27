Avoid Folic Acid & Take Folate (as methylfolate) – Folic Acid vs Folate | Dr.Berg

Aug 6, 2019

Be sure you’re getting enough folate (B9) to avoid a vitamin B9 deficiency. Timestamps:

Take folate instead of folic acid: here’s why

Vitamin B9 deficiencies are common

A B9 deficiency can cause these major health problems In this video, I explain the importance of vitamin B9. There are a couple of different versions. One is folate and one is folic acid. I recommend folate because it’s the natural version, whereas folic acid is synthetic. Vitamin B9 is important in chemical reactions in your body, especially turning genes on or off as well as DNA repair. You could end up with a lot of body issues if you have a B9 deficiency. B9 deficiencies are common. The enzyme, methylfolate, which converts folate or folic acid to its active form, often causes gene mutations on the MTHFR gene in different groups of people. Some mutations cause no problems; others cause huge issues with the absorption of folate or folic acid. In fact, thirty to fifty percent of the population has some form of these mutations; out of this population, people have various abilities to absorb folate. B9 deficiency can cause the following: ●High homocysteine, increasing your risk of stroke, heart attack, or hearing loss ●Increased risk of cancer ●Increased risk of heart disease ●Infertility ●Migraines ●Depression ●Can’t detox ●Problems with neurotransmitters If you’re taking or exposed to folic acid, the synthetic version, and you have a problem with the mutated gene MTHFR, you could develop health problems. You might be exposed to folic acid if you’re eating grains that have been fortified with it, or in the vitamins, you’re taking. You get folate from dark leafy greens; also from organ meats, although very few people consume them, let alone eat enough vegetables. If you want to know if you have trouble with the MTHFR gene, take the 23 and Me test online. If you have a problem, then you want to take the version of B9 called methylfolate. It’s easy to find. Also, take a high quality B12 too, called methylcobalamin. Avoid the synthetic variety. You can tell why getting enough folate is important to prevent a B9 deficiency.