AZ Sec Of State Katie Hobbs Approved Fraudulent Dominion Testing By Foreign Actors Inside The US Election Assistance Commission For Maricopa County Voting Machines

Americans for Innovation

Nov. 22, 2020—A favorite strategy of corrupt bureaucrats like Katie Hobbs is to shift their statutory accountability to third party “consultants.”

It is called “deniability.”

In other words, if the bureaucrat plans to commit illegal acts, or otherwise avoid responsibility for bad acts, the bureaucrat hires third party consultants to do the dirty work.

See Comedian Flip Wilson, Jan. 11, 1970 video: “The Devil Made Me Do It!”

The more corrupt the profession, the more deniability is prevalent. A similar phrase is “CYA” (Cover Your Ass). Those professions include law, politics and media. Technology too has fallen victim to these professions. If one doubts this, just take a look at the 2000+ page End User (CYA) Software License Agreements.

For example, providers like Facebook disabuse fundamental intellectual property Constitutional principles with a confidence trick whereby you, the user, inadvertently agree to give up 100% of your intellectual property rights. Facebook Permissions:

Paragraph 2: “You own the intellectual property rights (things like copyright or trademarks) in any such content that you create and share on Facebook and the other Facebook Company Products you use.”—SOUNDS GOOD. Paragraph 4: “[Y]ou grant us [Facebook] a non-exclusive, transferable, sub-licensable, royalty-free, and worldwide license to host, use, distribute, modify, run, copy, publicly perform or display, translate, and create derivative works of your content.”—THE BAIT & SWITCH SCAM.

Heads up to Arizona Voters:

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs scammed you in her selection of an outside federal agency—the U.S. Election Assistance Commission—to ostensibly “test” and certify the corrupt Dominion voting machine (and ES&S)—who then sent some of the testing to Canada where non-citizens, with no liability, were hired to give reliable, patriotic opinions.

This is just outrageous. It is an obvious attempt to use the power of a federal agency to organize the full disenfranchisement of America. The Commission should be closed immediately and their employees prosecuted for their utter betrayal of the entire U.S. citizenry of all parties.

We will focus on Dominion below since it is the voting machine that Hobbs chose to count the votes in Maricopa County vote. For the geographically challenged, this is the most populous county in Arizona containing Phoenix, and the fourth most populated county in the United States (4.5 million souls).

Wisconsin did not use the U.S. Election Assistance Commission for their testing; they told us things the commission hid from many states

We analyzed the Wisconsin testing in our previous post.

While Wisconsin’s testing was juvenile, they did provide us clues to important connectivity and ballot duplication that Arizona hid in its testing.

Corrupt software, testing and certification is a Dominion Voting Systems feature

The Wisconsin testing report revealed at least four corruption-enabling features in Dominion, for example:

Photocopied (read: fake) ballots could be read by the Dominion ballot scanner. The Dominion machine supports telecommunications modems of all kinds. The Dominion machine 100% connects to the Internet/telecom outside world in real time. Dominion dial-outs during election night are “hard-coded” into the machines (thus enabling Dominion to change the software at any time).

The Arizona testing report from the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission did not disclose or test any of the above “features” of Dominion!

Here is list of voting machines used in Arizona, by county in the 2020 election. It actually shows that OpTech 400-C is included in the Dominion/Sequoia machines. OpTech, licensed from Smartmatic (Lord Mark Malloch-Brown and Sir Nigel Knowles), is common to all voting machines including Dominion.

Here is Katie Hobbs’ testing report for Dominion (and all others) (395 pgs., 19.8 MB) used in Maricopa County.

Arizona (and other states using the U.S. Election Assistance Commission) did not test the communications features in Dominion!

Arizona (and other states using the U.S. Election Assistance Commission) did not test the communications features in Dominion! Arizona did not test support for photocopied ballots! Arizona did not test support for unbroken, bi-partisan chain of custody certification of each ballot by Arizona citizens. Arizona did not test the Microsoft Internet Information Server (IIS) that runs the networked Dominion machines! (Microsoft/Bill Gates etc. are thus free to send the Dominion voting information ANYWHERE in the world without any bi-partisan citizen oversight.

Remarkably, modems, ethernet (Internet) connections, and Microsoft server connections were not tested in Maricopa County’s Dominion voting machine. We know the hardware is present in Dominion machines from the Wisconsin testing report.

Astoundingly…

Telecommunications Requirements, Security, External Threats, Wireless were “not applicable” to the testing!

U.S. Elections Assistance Commission did not test the Internet connections, or do vulnerability testing on Dominion!