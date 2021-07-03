B.A.R. ATTORNEYS – NO LEGISLATIVE AUTHORITY IN COURTROOMS

Connecticut Attorney, Simeon E. Baldwin, invited a group of 100 Attorneys from 21 states and the District of Columbia to meet on the 21st day of August of 1878, at Saratoga Springs, New York, to organize the American B.A.R. Association. Most of the men were elite corporate lawyers. Author Jethro K. Lieberman described early ABA membership: “You could become an invitee to membership if you were white, Protestant and native born, preferably with a British surname, and attended the elite law schools such as Harvard, Yale and Columbia; only then did you have a chance of prospering. Catholics, Jews, women and blacks were automatically excluded from membership. This exclusion was necessary to the elite bar’s sense of identity. Any fraternity is defined not only by whom it accepts but also by whom it excludes. The Association also pinned the stigma of immorality on the lower class of lawyers as shysters who talked, dressed and acted differently.”

In 1902 the ABA quit meeting regularly at Saratoga Springs; from that point to 1936 it met in different cities as a means to attract new members. Thus ABA membership grew to 29,008 in 1936. Other statistics demonstrated the same story. The bar went from just two sections, each with two officers, to 14 sections with 960 officers in 1935. The number of committees rose from 18 in 1902 to 27 in 1935. Membership revenues in those years increased from $8,255 to $197,877.66.

The ABA’s fight against the New Deal led more liberal attorneys to start their own society called the National Lawyers Guild. A mixture of populists, Marxists, and progressive attorneys, mostly on the East Coast, formed the guild in 1937. This move was also motivated by the fact that the ABA represented a largely elite base of lawyers associated with big business while ignoring the legal needs of the lower classes and minorities.

In 1950, the 81st Congress investigated the Lawyers Guild and determined that the B.A.R. Association is founded and run by communists under definition. Thus, any elected official that is a member of the B.A.R. will only be loyal to the B.A.R. and not the people.

Black’s Law Dictionaries 4th, 3rd, 2nd and 1st: “Lawyers: A person learned in the law as an attorney, counsel, or solicitor, a person licensed to practice law, any person for who for fee or reward, prosecutes or defends, causes in courts of record, or other judicial tribunal, of the United States, or of any other State, or whose business it is to give legal advice, in relation to any case or matter, whatsoever.” (Act of July 13, 1866 – Section 9, 14 Statutes at Large 121)

The B.A.R. Association has no Legislative Authority to have been created. They’re a private corporation. The Attorners are self appointed! They gave themselves their authority, and they’re using fraudulent Statutes. They just came in, took over, and they’re taking full advantage of the fact that no one will dig and read their real history.

THERE IS NO SUCH STATUTE IN THE STATUTES AT LARGE!!! THE B.A.R. IS A PRIVATE INDUSTRY, A PRIVATE ASSOCIATION. They’re trying to make everyone believe they have Congressional Authority, that they simply do not have.

Where in the Statutes at Large were Lawyers, most especially Crown Temple B.A.R. Attorners, ever given the authority to practice law in the courtroom? There isn’t even Legislative Authority for the International B.A.R., or the American B.A.R., the British Accreditation Registry, to be created, much less, authority to work in the courts, and to monopolize the courts. They’re a private corporation, and they issue their own union cards, which they deceptively call “Licenses.” Imagine a private Carpenter’s Union issuing their own licenses. This type of monopoly is against the Taft-Hartley Act, The Clayton Trust Act, the Sherman Antitrust Act, and the Smith Act. They’re a SELF-APPOINTED monopoly. These are foreign Agents registered under F.A.R.A.

As the years passed, these foreign Agents managed to get themselves unlawfully into Offices of Trust so they could shape statutes and codes to suit their agenda, rendering all their unconstitutionally created garbage, null and void, nunc pro tunc.

Article XIII put the teeth into this:

Article I, Section 9, Clause 8: “No title of nobility shall be granted by the United States: and no person holding any office of profit or trust under them, shall, without the consent of the Congress, accept of any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state.”

Article XIII “If any citizen of the United States shall Accept, claim, receive or retain any title of nobility or honour, or shall, without the consent of Congress, accept and retain any present, pension, office or emolument of any kind whatever, from any emperor, king, prince or foreign power, such person shall cease to be a citizen of the United States, and shall be incapable of holding any office of trust or profit under them, or either of them.”

Do you have an understanding of what is meant when the original Article XIII says, “such person shall cease to be a citizen of the United States, and shall be incapable of holding any office of trust or profit under them, or either of them.” Does it mean federal citizen of the United States only when it says, “under them, or either of them.” Doesn’t that mean federal (corporation) United States and also unincorporated United States? So as anyone can read, especially the fraudsters who claim to have gone to law school, THEY’RE NOT ALLOWED TO DO ANY OF THE THINGS THEY DO! In 1871, the B.A.R. Attorners/Brokers for the Crown-Vatican-Swiss Banksters created a Military Coup on D.C., setting up the Bankster’s seizure of all commerce. They’re foreclosed from partity with the living, so they created U.S. citizenship, so all U.S. citizens would be in contract with the Crown, as DEBTORS for the artificial BANKRUPTCY.

A lawyer is some one who studies law. An attorney is someone who holds the profession of attornment, the taking of property, people and goods for it’s owner/master.

Under the Attorney General Manual, while under Martial Law Rule, section 3.2 – 110, History, all one needs is to be learned in the law, not Color of Law.

Every single court case has been based upon fraud. No B.A.R. Attorner has any legislative authority to prosecute anyone in any court room. The B.A.R. Attorners do not know law. They cannot sit at the Bench. They live in Color of Law! the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Editions clearly are written to mislead the readers, alleging and suggesting they were created by Congressional Authority, but they weren’t. Black’s Law 5th has no such history either – Attorney House Counsel, Right to an Attorney, Counsel, Section 9, 14 Statutes at Large 121 was REMOVED!!! They’re a FRAUD! No one masquerading as a “Judge,” or “government official” can produce proof of their delegation of authority. There is no law allowing them to walk into the courtroom, much less to sit at a bench. They have NO JURISDICTION! They’re robbing America! It’s a closed union shop, and an overthrow of our constitutional form of government. All court cases are Piracy!

The Crown Temple British Accreditation Registry is nothing but a continuing criminal enterprise. They’re Administrating and monetizing everyone’s Estate Trust for the Bankruptcy created by the Crown Banksters. They’re weaseling everyone’s consent into being collateral for the DEBT, without full and complete disclosure, under the FEDERAL RESERVE ACT OF 1913, after they set THEMSELVES up, for themselves, by themselves, with no lawful authority. They’re imposters! Black’s Law said they have authority, when they DON’T. Under the Private Attorney General Act, the people can do what they do. They have nothing! They can’t claim the P.A.G. Act, but we can!

Color of Law, is NOT law. It’s fiction for corporate fictions. It’s time to prosecute them, under real law, for prosecuting living people under Color of Law. Again, they’re TERRORISTS, for the foreign Crown Banks. They are not qualified to hold Offices of Trust. The Judiciary Act of 1789 created the lower Courts and the Office of Attorney General, but these offices are not to be filled by the B.A.R. Attorners. The Administrative Procedure Act, Senate Bill 7, says we, people can walk into a Court to represent people, not B.A.R. Attorners. The law says who can walk into the Courts, and that’s us.

B.A.R. Rule 11: An Attorney cannot represent you! Corpus Juris Secundum, volume 2, volume 4. They have no duty to us. They’re also in violation of the Patriot Act, Section 800, Title 18 USC 2331 – TERRORISM. This violates Title 18 USC 241 and 242 – CIVIL RIGHTS VIOLATIONS. Also Title 18 USC 1621 – PERJURY. Also Title 18 USC 1346 – HONEST SERVICE. Also Title 18 USC 1918 – LOYALTY. Felony after felony after felony! In Black’s Law, the Attorneys who wrote the books quoted Section 9, 14 Statutes at Large 121 for “Lawyers” and it’s not even in there! No matter where an Attorney is involved, in any type of case, it’s FRAUD. Anything a Lawyer does in a Court room is a FRAUD. They have no authority to sit at a Bench. As soon as they tell you that you cannot bring law into the Court room, they just proved they have no Subject Matter Jurisdiction. They’re nothing but foreign Agents under CITY OF LONDON.

Title 31 USC 3729 – FALSE CLAIMS, EMBEZZLEMENT, FRAUD.

To demonstrate how rotten they really are, look at the material below:

Murdock vs. Pennsylvania explains that no State can make you get a license or pay a fee to exercise your rights. Forcing someone to join the B.A.R. and to get a license violates Murdock v.s Pennsylvania, and one’s rights under Article X. The B.A.R. is under the Crown, not the united States of America. In the July 1868 Congressional Record, the B.A.R. was never Ratified. The B.A.R. issues it’s own B.A.R. Cards, not licenses, and their requirements are made by their Rules.

The New Hampshire B.A.R. Supreme Court created it’s own rules for this requirement in the sneakiest way imaginable. Article 73-a was added to the Constitution. After the Article passed through the House, AFTER, they weaseled in a clause, “…Rules so promulgated shall have the force and effect of law.” That’s how they coerce the B.A.R. agenda upon anyone who wishes to uphold the real rule of law over the foreign B.A.R. Courts.

Well worth mention, there’s a STATE OF NEW HAMPSHIRE Family Court “Rule 1.2 – Waiver of Rules.” Their rules can be law, then they can waive their rules! The B.A.R. does what it wants, while the people are oblivious.

Now, the stinking B.A.R. is pushing U.N. upon us like no-one has ever seen before. They’re nothing but Agents for the Crown-Vatican-Swiss Bankster whores who just cannot get enough. These Pirates are robbing us of our lives. They’re the ones stealing our homes in fraudclosure. These are the Pirates stealing our kids. They’re making money by putting people in prison for smoking a weed that grows in nature. These creeps need to be prosecuted by everyone until they’re destroyed.

If their authority is not created by law, then they’re not accountable to law. This is why they rape and plunder everything and everyone. They do whatever they please. The only thing they’ll comprehend is PROSECUTION. Demand their proof of Legislative Authority. They want to prosecute people for practicing law without a license, when THEY DON’T HAVE ONE!!! All they have is a stinking UNION CARD. They’re nothing but two bit hoods. If B.A.R. Attorneys had a real guts, they’d commit more respectable crimes, like snatching purses from little old grandmothers. Show them no respect, because they don’t deserve any. They’re ruining America for the Crown.

https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/attorneys-have-no-legislative-authority-in-courtrooms/