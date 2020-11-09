Baby Beaver Gets Rescued, Ends Up Building “Dams” In Rescuer’s Home Using Random Household Items

Ever wondered what it’s like having a beaver around the house? Meet Beave, the lovely neighborhood rescue beaver who has been taking up residence with Nancy, a licensed wildlife rehabilitation specialist. Beave ended up with Nancy in May of 2020, being just 3 weeks old, when he was found abandoned by the side of the road.

So what’s it like to have a beaver for a pet? It’s all fun and games until the beaver starts living out its Mother Nature-given instincts and starts building a dam. And if it wants to build a dam, it will, and it will use whatever building materials it finds lying around the house. Like pillows, tissue boxes, statuettes, metal frames, buckets, plungers, and whatever else it finds in its path!

See the pics here: https://www.sadanduseless.com/crafty-beaver/?fbclid=IwAR2oEQvIe434Nl4mn00voUvjLkzOQztFLYri9WVjKJyJWEft6i_uZ1sWUJw