Baby Delivery

My dear friends, as you know things are speedily going south. In all of your preps have you considered that you may be in a position to assist in or deliver a baby? No matter what is going on babies will still be born. Please look into how to deliver a baby in an emergency. There are many videos on the internet. Have a birthing kit on hand just in case. It is very inexpensive to make.

In a grid down situation how are we going to alert others in an emergency? I suggest a simple yet effective alert system, a whistle. Equip your neighbors with one so you can alert each other when help is needed. It does not matter if your neighbors are aware of the agenda at hand or not, everyone can relate to loss of power in a disaster.