Back in April: State-by-state breakdown of federal aid per COVID-19 case

Becker’s Hospital Review, April 14, 2020

HHS recently began distributing the first $30 billion of emergency funding designated for hospitals in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Some of the states hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive less funding than states touched relatively lightly, according to an analysis by Kaiser Health News.

The first round of grants will be distributed based on historical share Medicare revenue, not based on COVID-19 burden. Therefore, hard-hit states like New York will receive far less per COVID-19 case than most other states.

HHS said it doled out the first slice of funding based on Medicare revenue to get support to hospitals as quickly as possible. The agency said the next round of grants “will focus on providers in areas particularly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak,” rural hospitals and other healthcare providers that receive much of their revenues from Medicaid.

Below is a breakdown of how much funding per COVID-19 case each state will receive from the first $30 billion in aid. Kaiser Health News used a state breakdown provided to the House Ways and Means Committee by HHS along with COVID-19 cases tabulated by The New York Times for its analysis.

Alabama

$158,000 per COVID-19 case

Alaska

$306,000

Arizona

$23,000

Arkansas

$285,000

California

$145,000

Colorado

$58,000

Connecticut

$38,000

Delaware

$127,000

District of Columbia

$56,000

Florida

$132,000

Georgia

$73,000

Hawaii

$301,000

Idaho

$100,000

Illinois

$73,000

Indiana

$105,000

Iowa

$235,000

Kansas

$291,000

Kentucky

$297,000

Louisiana

$26,000

Maine

$260,000

Maryland

$120,000

Massachusetts

$44,000

Michigan

$44,000

Minnesota

$380,000

Mississippi

$166,000

Missouri

$175,000

Montana

$315,000

Nebraska

$379,000

Nevada

$98,000

New Hampshire

$201,000

New Jersey

$18,000

New Mexico

$171,000

New York

$12,000

North Carolina

$252,000

North Dakota

$339,000

Ohio

$180,000

Oklahoma

$291,000

Oregon

$220,000

Pennsylvania

$68,000

Rhode Island

$52,000

South Carolina

$186,000

South Dakota

$241,000

Tennessee

$166,000

Texas

$184,000

Utah

$94,000

Vermont

$87,000

Virginia

$201,000

Washington

$58,000

West Virginia

$471,000

Wisconsin

$163,000

Wyoming

$278,000

https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/finance/state-by-state-breakdown-of-federal-aid-per-covid-19-case.html