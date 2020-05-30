Bacon’s Rebellion – #6





Sep 8, 2016

No, it’s not about a revolution of breakfast meats. What it is about is change in early Virginia. Change that over time would lead to the Revolutionary War.

Nathaniel Bacon led a group of indentured servants, slaves, and poor farmers against the established interests of their time.

Imagine the Occupy movement getting guns and marching on Washington, chasing the President out. That’s essentially what was happening here!

Though eventually defeated after the death of Bacon, his rebellion inspired lawmakers to lower taxes – a virtue that stuck in colonial politics.