“Ban Ghost Guns – Ban Assault Weapons” – Joe Biden Calls For Gun Control After Sacramento Mass Shooting Outside Bar

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Joe Biden on Sunday evening called for gun control after six people were shot dead in California early Sunday morning as the bars emptied out.

Six people are dead and 12 others are injured after a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento near the 1000 block of K Street early Sunday morning.

Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters that multiple shooters are at large as of Sunday afternoon.

Police believe there were at least two shooters; one stolen handgun was found – three men and three women were killed, AP reported.

Sound of the gunfire was captured in a video posted to social media.

People were brawling after leaving the bars at around 2 am when gunshots erupted.

https://twitter.com/OsintUpdates/status/1510581397458599936?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1510581397458599936%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2022%2F04%2Fban-ghost-guns-ban-assault-weapons-joe-biden-calls-gun-control-sacramento-mass-shooting%2F

Biden released a statement Sunday evening calling on Congress to pass gun control laws.

“Ban ghost guns. Require background checks for all gun sales. Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Repeal gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability,” Biden said.

Full statement:

Today, America once again mourns for another community devastated by gun violence. In a single act in Sacramento, six individuals left dead and at least a dozen more injured. Families forever changed. Survivors left to heal wounds both visible and invisible. I want to thank the first responders in Sacramento, and all those across the United States, who act every day to save lives. We know these lives were not the only lives impacted by gun violence last night. And we equally mourn for those victims and families who do not make national headlines. But we must do more than mourn; we must act. That is why my Administration has taken historic executive action to implement my comprehensive gun crime reduction strategy — from standing up gun trafficking strike forces to helping cities across the country expand community violence interventions and hire more police officers for community policing. We also continue to call on Congress to act. Ban ghost guns. Require background checks for all gun sales. Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Repeal gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability. Pass my budget proposal, which would give cities more of the funding they need to fund the police and fund the crime prevention and intervention strategies that can make our cities safer. These are just a few of the steps Congress urgently needs to take to save lives.

