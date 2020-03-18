Bank Runs have started

Coronavirus symptoms: what are they and should you see a doctor?

A Manhattan bank temporarily ran out of $100 bills on Thursday as wealthy customers sought to withdraw large sums of cash as Wall Street suffered its biggest drop in more than 30 years.

Frantic clientele at a Bank of America branch on ritzy Park Avenue requested to retrieve tens of thousands of dollars to stockpile, which accounted for the shortage.

Two people who witnessed the rush told The New York Times that several people withdrew as much as $50,000.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 dropped more than nine percent – the largest percentage drop since the ‘Black Monday’ crash of 1987.

The fall was attributed to the worsening coronavirus crisis, however the markets largely bounced back on Friday after the Trump Administration announced new measures to fight the pandemic.