BANK SCAM in CHINA – $6 Billion In Deposits Vanished From Banks in China. 400k People Are Left with Nothing

$6 Billion In Deposits Vanished From Banks in China

>400k people are left with nothing

>protest in front of the bank to get their money back

>get beaten by plan-cloth pigs

>health status suddenly turns “red” in their health passport – meaning they can’t partake in society because “muh Covid”

This is a reminder to buy a safe for all your cash and life savings.

