$6 Billion In Deposits Vanished From Banks in China
>400k people are left with nothing 
>protest in front of the bank to get their money back
>get beaten by plan-cloth pigs
>health status suddenly turns “red” in their health passport – meaning they can’t partake in society because “muh Covid”
3 thoughts on "BANK SCAM in CHINA – $6 Billion In Deposits Vanished From Banks in China. 400k People Are Left with Nothing

  1. $6 Billion is just a hop, a skip, and a jump from 6 Million, no?

    What ever will 1.4 Billion people do?!!

    .

    1. Sounds like a commie Gov bank!! STEAL STEAL STEAL!! Just like these banks overhere in the Corp USA!!!

  2. And yet the bankers, corporate heads & politicians get to live to steal another day while the sheep-like people/robots just go along to get along. Nothing changes till the tyrants start dropping en-masse…

