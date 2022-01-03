Banks And Brokerages Are In Trouble or Inflation Is About To Explode

FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams Announces Resignation — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 31, 2021

You may not remember who that is. But I remember.

She gave us this little gem, just after the federal reserve changed the SLR ratio. (March 2020)

Funny enough 9 days before she made this video I posted,

“Federal Reserve eliminated all reserve requirements for banks, which are now free to make as many loans as they want regardless of the level of Federally insured deposits they have. What could go wrong? They know something..”

Here’s what she doesn’t tell you:

FDIC covers a max of $250k, and it would take them months to unwind a failure, and even longer for you recover that $

And this was just Bizarre and Nonsensical:

Kamala’s response to questions about inflation really highlights that constant complaint from her staffers that she “refuses to wade into briefing materials.” pic.twitter.com/EE8sGMBqYG — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 30, 2021

