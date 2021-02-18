February 17th, 2021.
mirrored from yt
Vax Not channel
Clinical lab PhD: We have tested 1,500 supposed “covid-19 positive” samples and found none! Only influenza A or B.
Note: The man you see here is probably not the PhD scientist, but simply someone reading an article that appeared in NaturalNews.com
I downloaded this this afternoon and within an hour it was GONE!
Medical doctors NEVER found a cure for the common cold BUT they did turn it into a false pandemic….
Vax Not channel
Clinical lab PhD: We have tested 1,500 supposed “covid-19 positive” samples and found none! Only influenza A or B.
Note: The man you see here is probably not the PhD scientist, but simply someone reading an article that appeared in NaturalNews.com
I downloaded this this afternoon and within an hour it was GONE!
Medical doctors NEVER found a cure for the common cold BUT they did turn it into a false pandemic….
One thought on “BANNED FROM YOUTUBE Lab Analysis at 7 Universities Shows NO Covid!”
This is that Joo I was talking about, Henry.
This guy wreaks with the sh!t that I can never trust. Call it intuition, I care not.
My computer is down, and I can’t piss with it until later.