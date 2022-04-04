Barack Obama Plans White House Return to Cheer Obamacare with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Breitbart – by Simon Kent

Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday will make his first return to the White House since leaving office where he will join President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to applaud the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Obama is scheduled to “deliver remarks celebrating the success of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid in extending affordable health insurance to millions of Americans as part of the President’s agenda to cut costs for American families,” according to a White House agenda seen by the Hill.

Ongoing efforts to strengthen the act are expected to be touched on, adding to a policy first signed 12 years ago during Obama’s first term in office.

“Twelve years ago, I proudly stood beside President Barack Obama as he signed into law the most consequential expansion of health care in generations: the Affordable Care Act,” Biden said in a statement marking the anniversary of the policy.

“With the stroke of a pen — after decades of tireless efforts — millions of Americans gained peace of mind. And because of my Administration’s efforts, including passing the landmark American Rescue Plan, we have lowered health care costs and made coverage more accessible than ever before — even amid a global pandemic,” the president added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has already revealed she believes her greatest accomplishment in the political realm is Obamacare, as Breitbart News reported.

Whether or not Biden feels the same way remains to be seen.

Last year the president said his Build Back Better plan was a bigger deal than Obama’s Affordable Care Act, as Breitbart News reported.

Biden outlined why he backed his plan against Obama’s, telling an interviewer: “It is bigger because — not because what he did wasn’t enormous, he broke the ice, enormous. But part of what I have in here is we also increased access to The Affordable Care Act, and we reduced the price an average of 60 bucks a month for anyone in The Affordable Care act plus, on top of that, we have another $300 billion of healthcare in it.

“So I would say this is a bigger darn deal.”

