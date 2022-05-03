Barricades Erected at Supreme Court After Reported Leak of Draft Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade; Hundreds of Protesters Start to Gather at Court

Barricades were quickly erected at the Supreme Court Monday night after Politico reported on a leaked draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion in the United States. An hour after the Politico report was published a small group of protesters with candles had gathered outside the court. (TGP report here.) 

UPDATE at end: The crowd of protesters grew to several hundred around 10 p.m. EDT.

A light police presence was observed.

A small group of peaceful protesters so far.

Video:

In October 2018, angry protesters tried to storm the Supreme Court after President Trump appointee Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate as an associate justice.

UPDATE: Protesters grow in numbers to several hundred:

400 hundred at 10:30 p.m.

Uh oh, they’ve broken out the ‘Hey hey, ho ho’ chants.

