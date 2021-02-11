BBC sex education programme tells 9-year-olds there are ‘over 100 genders’ and shows kids talking to adults about ‘bi-gender’, ‘genderqueer’ and ‘pansexual’ identities

Daily Mail

A BBC programme aimed at nine- to 12-year-olds includes the astonishing claim that there are ‘over 100 gender identities’.

The film, ‘Identity – Understanding Sexual and Gender Identities’, is being offered on the corporation’s website as part of its relationships and sex education package.

It comes despite Government guidance published last year which advised schools to exercise caution when teaching children about gender issues.

The programme, which features children asking adults about sexuality and gender on behalf of their peers, suggests the different identities include ‘bi-gender’, ‘gender-queer’ and ‘pansexual’.

The film also tells children that becoming transgender is a way to be ‘happy’ while making no mention of the growing legal and medical concerns about the rising number of children saying they want to change gender.

A majority of school-age children are currently being forced to resort to online learning because the lockdown has shut access to the classrooms for all but key workers.

Last night, the BBC said teachers were ‘strongly advised’ to watch the film before viewing it with their pupils.

Read the rest here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9179703/BBC-programme-tells-9-year-olds-100-genders.html