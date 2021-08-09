BBC studios STORMED by anti-Covid passport protesters, VIDEO shows clashes with police amid attempted break-in

BBC studios at Television Centre in West London were targeted by an agitated group of protesters opposing the government’s Covid-19 plans. The crowd attempted to break into the building, causing clashes with police.

The dramatic confrontation at the entrance of the BBC studios was filmed by witnesses at the scene. The footage showed a dozen or so Metropolitan Police officers rushing to stop the demonstrators, who appeared intent on forcing their way in.

Official Voice protesters against vaccine passports and vaccination of children try storming the BBC studios at white city pic.twitter.com/AWN4ZrGHMb — Willow (@Willow__Bella) August 9, 2021

UK protest against vaccines for the children outside BBC studios. pic.twitter.com/ond4aa5TcA — News For All Ireland (@NewsForAllIre) August 9, 2021

Tempers ran high as members of the protesting group then stood in a human chain in front of the police, telling fellow protesters to keep in line. The crowd, which quickly grew in numbers, started chanting, “Shame on you!”, but refrained from attempting to get inside again. A handful of children standing behind the crowd joined the chanting.

U.K. Protestors gathering outside the BBC, angry with the tone of reporting and the BBC pushing the agenda of vaccine passports. The national BBC simply follows the government line, paid by you and directed by them. Ever thus.#NoVaccinePassports pic.twitter.com/ZWXD2aA5JK — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) August 9, 2021

The chaotic standoff was also filmed by Resistance GB, a lockdown-sceptical citizen-journalist group that was livestreaming the protest.

The Met said it was “aware of a group of demonstrators” outside the BBC studios in Wood Lane, White City.

“There have been no arrests, but officers are in attendance and will continue to monitor the situation,” a police spokesperson said.

The BBC said it would not comment on security issues. Livestream footage from the scene showed people inside the building placing tables next to some of the locked doors, which the protesters took as an attempt to barricade the entrances.

The demonstrators are mistrustful of the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic – specifically the introduction of vaccine passports and the vaccination of children. They believe the country’s leadership is in cahoots with pharmaceutical companies and media outlets to deceive the British public about both the disease and the vaccines.

The BBC was apparently singled out for being a public-funded broadcaster – which, in the protesters’ view, is acting in the interest of the government rather than the British people.

https://www.rt.com/uk/531537-bbc-studios-stormed-covid-protesters/